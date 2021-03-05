Wanna Scream About COVID-19? This Scientific Test Encourages It

The coronavirus got you shouting into your pillow late at night? There's a potential new way to analyze COVID-19 particles and — god news! — it's through your screams.

While scientists are attempting to develop new and less invasive COVID-19 tests, such as through urine or saliva, one Dutch scientist is attempting to develop a coronavirus test through a cathartic "scream test."

Peter Van Wees is currently in the trial stages of his potential COVID-19 test. He has set up a testing chamber near a coronavirus testing facility so he can test folks who are already on-site to be tested through traditional, proven methods. This way, Van Wees can compare their results to his test's results.

As for the test, subjects are placed into a sterile, air-locked cabin where they are asked to scream at the top of their lungs. The process takes about three minutes to complete. According to some of its participants, it can be quite therapeutic and even fun.

"If you have coronavirus and are infectious and yelling and screaming you are spreading tens of thousands of particles which contain coronavirus," Van Wees told Reuters.

Van Wees explained that some small particles of the virus may be on a person's clothes or body, but the virus itself appears as a cluster.

Watch participants take part in the test, below.