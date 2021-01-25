Walmart and Sam's Club will soon have coronavirus vaccines available at several New Jersey locations. But just when remains a question.

The company said it will be administering the vaccine to the general public at the request of the state in accordance with CDC guidelines when more vaccines are available. A start date has not been set.

In the meantime, however, the state has negotiated with Walmart to administer the vaccine to developmentally and intellectually disabled residents of groups homes.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Monday that Walmart's vaccines would become available to the general public "in the coming weeks and months" as vaccine supplies ramp up and the company finishes vaccinating the thousands of residents in this high-risk population.

President Joe Biden has pledged that 100 million shots will be administered in the first 100 days of his administration in what he described as a "war-time undertaking."

More than 565,000 doses have been given in New Jersey as of Monday but appointments are hard to come by. Two million people have signed up for appointments, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

"We need the vaccine supplies to ramp up out of Washington, because we're really set up as a distribution matter around the state," Murphy said Friday.

The vaccine is so far available from hospitals, county and state locations and small pharmacies but only a few retail locations. ShopRite continues to have no new appointments available.

Once the supply is available, Walmart said it expects to deliver 10-13 million doses a month through its 5,000 in-store pharmacies.

"With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we’re in a unique position to reach people where they already shop," Walmart said in a written statement.

Walmart said it can get shots to customers in rural locations where there are few options for heath care, as well as to underserved communities in locations such as churches, stadiums and youth centers.

In New Jersey, the locations that eventually offer vaccines:

Sam's Club:

Pleasantville

Walmart:

Boonton

Burlington Township

Franklin (Sussex)

Garfield

Hamilton (Mercer)

Linden

North Bergen

North Brunswick

Pennsville

Toms River

Vineland

A hundred locations are available so far in a dozen states.

In New Jersey, anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state over the age of 65 as well as any person 16 and older with underlying conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine. Healthcare workers, law enforcement personnel and residents of long term care facilities.

CVS and Walgreens are administering coronavirus vaccines in long-term health care facilities. Murphy has criticized the national pharmacies for their slow pace at administering vaccines at long-term care facilities.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ