Crayola Children’s Masks are the Most 2020 School Supply Item Yet!

This year "back-to-school" shopping is completely different. First off, we aren't exactly sure when and/or how kids are even going back to school, let alone what kind of supplies above and beyond the usual notebook paper, pencils, etc. With all of the talk about extra precautions and policies designed to keep students, teachers, and staff safe, there's bound to be at least one new addition to the list for the 2020-2021 school year - a mask.

So far, there's no word on what kind or color of mask kids need to have (I mean, do they have to match the uniforms, will graphic designs be allowed? Until those questions are answered, here's your go to for reusable, washable face masks kids younger kids will love!

These color-coded, day of the week labeled face masks are awesome! Wearing these things sucks, but has become a necessary way of life. It's a pretty sure bet that if your kid is going to be sitting in a class, their likely going to have to wear one. These might make them actually want to!