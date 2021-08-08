DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBTQ+ Community From Instagram

DaBaby's seemingly heartfelt apology to the LGBTQ+ community has been removed from his Instagram page.

On Sunday (Aug. 8), several fans and media outlets noticed the lengthy sorry note was no longer featured on the North Carolina rapper's account. It is unclear why the message was removed. The rapper may have felt his point had been made and there was no longer a need to keep the message on his page in perpetuity. A number of people speculated about the removal in the comments of a Pop Crave Twitter post about the missing statement.

"He noticed that no festivals were contracting him again so he deleted," one person posted in the comments.

Another person surmised that the words were not genuine in the first place. "bc someone else wrote it for him," the Twitter user wrote.

"Probably realized an opinion isn't fact and he still has a right to one," someone else added. "His comments were horrible but they were still an OPINION."

On Aug. 2, in response to backlash he received for homophobic comments he made during the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival, including being dropped from multiple upcoming festivals, DaBaby issued the following statement: "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me--- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance--- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God Bless."

While on the Rolling Loud stage in South Florida last month, Baby said: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

Almost a dozen HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ organizations have reached out to DaBaby about meeting with the rapper since his initial comments.