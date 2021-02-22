Dairy Queen Cancels Its Free Cone Day…Again

Well, this is a bummer, but, I get it. Dairy Queen has canceled its Free Cone Day for the 2nd year in a row because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Delish.

I know you're disappointed. So many people look forward to this every year (who wouldn't want free ice cream?), but, it always attracts a ton of people, and Dairy Queen wants to help keep you safe and healthy.

Sounds like this will be the last year the vent will be canceled, though. The company says it's already planning for 2022 and celebrating Free Cone Day's return in a sweet way and thanking us for our patience, while we all get through this challenging time.

Dairy Queen made the announcement on Facebook saying in part, "As spring approaches, we all look forward to Free Cone Day, an event that attracts long lines at our restaurants. Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind."

Many DQ fans took to social media to ask why Free Cone Day couldn't be a drive thru event. Dairy Queen responded by saying the lines are always long for this event, and it would be difficult to accommodate efficiently using the drive thru. They want to make sure everyone has a positive experience. I agree. You know there would be complainers if the lines are too long. Eye roll. Good call, Dairy Queen.

Other businesses have canceled their yearly promotions as well. We just heard that IHOP isn't doing its National Pancake Day event 7-11 canceled Free Slurpee Day. I'm wondering if Rita's Italian Ice will have their 1st day of Spring Free Ice Event. Hmmm. We'll have to wait and see. I know my local Rita's is opening on February 25th.