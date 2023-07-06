Danger! New Jersey is National Leader in Tick-Borne Diseases

Watch out! You don't want ticks on you, especially here in New Jersey.

In a study just released, New Jersey ranked 3rd nationwide in terms of states with the most tick-borne diseases. That's not a good thing.

CasinoRocket.com checked on tick date from the CDC and found which states suffer the most, thanks to tick diseases.

Get our free mobile app

Pennsylvania registered the most the most cases of tick-borne illnesses (43,220) in data studied from 2016 to 2019. New York was second (24,563) and New Jersey was 3rd with 18,565 cases.

Editors of the data had this to say about ticks: "the United States has witnessed a concerning surge in the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses, posing significant health risks to its population. These tiny, parasitic arachnids have the potential to transmit a range of diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis."

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has some great advice about ticks. They say know where to expect ticks, avoid contact with ticks, and check yourself when you come in from the outdoors. Important places to check for ticks:

Under the arms

In and around the ears

Inside belly button

Back of the knees

In and around the hair

Between the legs

Around the waist

So, be careful and stay safe, New Jersey. Those little rascals are out there.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world