James Gregorio has been missed from television screens across The Garden State since last fall, but recently he's returned to television news as a forecaster (keep scrolling to learn where James is now).

James Gregorio Departs News 12 New Jersey

It came as a bit of a shock to New Jersey this past fall when longtime meteorologist James Gregorio departed News 12 New Jersey.

We reported back in early October that James Gregorio had departed the station as part of a series of layoffs. Gregorio spent more than 25 years with the station, according to his biography.

Since his departure, James has still been a fixture for New Jersey forecasts. But he's also returning to broadcast TV news.

Since his departure in late 2023, though, he has been sharing a ton of videos on social media including Weather in Under 1 and the Good Morning New Jersey broadcasts on YouTube Live.

James Gregorio Joins Buffalo, NY TV Station

Gregorio has also returned to local broadcast TV news as a meteorologist. He shared the news last week on an internet broadcast of Good Morning New Jersey! on YouTube.

"I've accepted a (sort of) freelance position at WGRZ-TV the NBC affiliate up in Buffalo, NY," James said on the February 13 show. "I'm just filling in and freelancing up there."

James seemed quite excited for the role.

It was, however, not immediately clear how often James will be on TV in upstate New York. James plans on traveling back and forth between his New Jersey home and Buffalo, NY.