Which PA City Is Home To the Most Dangerous Roads?

Driving in Pennsylvania can be an adventure, to say the least.

Whether you’re cruising down back roads or if you’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on any highway, every PA driver knows the struggle.

With a mix of city congestion, unpredictable weather, and some outdated roads, staying safe behind the wheel is not always as easy as it seems.

Pennsylvania sees thousands of car accidents every year, with many happening on the state's busiest highways. I 95, I 76, and I 78 are some of the most notoriously dangerous roads not just in Pennsylvania about to cross the country.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, I-95 ranks as one of the deadliest highways in the United States with multiple high-risk sections running through Pennsylvania.

Adding aggressive, drivers, constant construction, and winter ice, It totally makes sense why accidents happen so often.

Of course, major cities come with even more challenges like heavy traffic, confusing, intersections, and plenty of inpatient drivers.

Anyone who has tried merging onto a packed highway in Pennsylvania knows how this goes down on a daily basis.

So with that being said, which Pennsylvania city has the most dangerous roads?

What City Has Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Roads?

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four Getty Images loading...

According to Munley.com Philadelphia takes the top spot. With a high population, never-ending roadwork, and famous highways that are known for traffic buildup this makes total sense.

Some of the most intimidating roads in America are Roosevelt Boulevard and the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76). Make sure to pay attention and stay safe on the roads, Pennsylvania!

