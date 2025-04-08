Is It Illegal to Wear Headphones While Driving in PA?

Driving around in Pennsylvania can sometimes make you raise an eyebrow.

I guess it’s not unique to Pennsylvania, but some people have some really bizarre habits while they’re driving.

Some people tend to do their makeup, text, eat, and do just about everything besides pay attention to the road.

Something I tend to see all the time is people driving while listening to music. I don’t mean listening on their car speakers, I mean with headphones on or AirPods in.

The scariest part is that headphones are so advanced now that a lot of them are noise canceling, which is so dangerous to wear if you’re driving.

More and more drivers have been driving with AirPods specifically in their ears and it makes me think to myself, can you legally get in trouble for that?

It’s so important to be able to hear your surroundings while you’re driving. You need to be able to hear other cars honking or sirens if police, firefighters or EMS need to get past you or even listen.

Is it illegal in Pennsylvania to wear headphones/AirPods while driving?

The answer is yes, it is illegal to wear headphones while driving.

In some states, these devices ARE legal because they’re considered to be hands-free devices. In Pennsylvania, though, that’s not the case.

According to Section 3314 - Title 75:

"(a) General rule.--No driver shall operate a vehicle while wearing or using one or more headphones or earphones."

What are the Penalties for Driving While Wearing Headphones in Pennsylvania?

According to Rosenbaum Injury Law, you can get cited for distracted driving which carries a fine of $50 plus court costs and fees.

The next time you go to do this, just connect your phone to your car speakers. It’s not worth it!

