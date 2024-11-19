Driving is something most of us do daily, most times probably not even thinking of how risky it can be.

Personally, I usually focus on getting from point A to point B as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Driving can be a fun thing to do with friends or even to make memories with family, but let’s face it, the road isn’t always a safe place.

Every year, thousands of accidents happen daily across the country, many of which could be avoided with a little more caution.

According to Progressive, about 36,164 motor vehicle crashes happen daily across the United States.

It makes you think to yourself, what makes a road dangerous? Is it reckless drivers, bad road conditions, or maybe a combination of both?

Sometimes, it's simply just the volume of traffic. Other times, it’s a poorly designed intersection or a stretch of highway with unsuspecting curves.

Add distractions like texting, speeding, or bad weather, and it could be a recipe for disaster.

Pennsylvania is known for having some beautiful roads and lots of historical landmarks.

While most times drivers are getting to and from their destination safely, certain stretches have become notorious for accidents and injuries.

These certain areas make you remember that it’s really important to be on top of things while you’re behind the wheel.

You may be thinking, which road in Pennsylvania claims the title of the deadliest?

You might be surprised to learn that it’s not some remote backroad or high-speed interstate. Instead, it’s a stretch of road many Pennsylvanians drive every single day.

What Is The Deadliest Road in Pennsylvania?

According to Money Geek, the deadliest stretch of road in Pennsylvania is US-1 Roosevelt Blvd. from W. Wyoming Ave. to Hartel Ave. in Philadelphia

From the years 2017 to 2019, 22 fatal crashes occurred there according to the source. Be careful out there, PA!

