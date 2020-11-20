From chimichangas to Bob’s Burgers?

It looks like Marvel and Disney are finally taking the first major steps toward a third Deadpool movie, with the news that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been chosen to write the Deadpool 3 screenplay. The pair are best known as writers and producers on the hit animated series Bob’s Burgers.

The film will mark the first Deadpool project from Marvel since its parent company acquired 20th Century Fox last year. Ryan Reynolds will return as the title character. More, via Deadline:

Writer meetings have been taking place over the past month with Reynolds recently meeting with a handful of writers to hear their pitch for the next installment. In the end, the studio and Reynolds saw the sisters take as the perfect fit for what they wanted. The film is still in early development but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters does mark the first major step in getting the next Deadpool film into production.

The official Deadpool movie account commented on the news by posting a picture of Bob Belcher with Deadpool’s two signature swords strapped to his back:

Deadpool 3 has to be one of the most anticipated Marvel movies in the company’s pipeline, not just because the first two were such enormous hits, but because they became such enormous hits thank to their subversive, R-rated jokes, mostly at the expense of the X-Men franchise and superheroes in general. Marvel isn’t known for doing any of that, so exactly how much the new film will look and feel like the previous two is a source of much curiosity. At present, Deadpool 3 does not have a release date, and the project is still considered very much in “early development.” But this is progress.