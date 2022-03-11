Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out.

Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?

We may soon find out, because, per The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool 3 is finally coming together at Marvel, with Ryan Reynolds obviously returning to star in the title role. Plus, Reynolds’ frequent collaborator, Shawn Levy, is “in negotiations” to direct the film. Levy and Reynolds teamed last summer on the popular video game action comedy Free Guy. Their latest effort, the time-travel sci-fi film The Adam Project, just premiered on Netflix.

Levy replaces David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2, who replaced Tim Miller, who directed the first Deadpool, which defied all expectations when it opened in 2016 and grossed more than $780 million worldwide, becoming the single biggest hit in the entire X-Men movie franchise. This sequel’s script is being written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of the animated TV series Bob’s Burgers.

There’s no word yet just how adult and, well, Deadpool-y the movie will be, although in the past, Reynolds and various Marvel and Disney executives have insisted that the film will be true to the spirit of the ones made at Fox. If they make a tamer, PG-13 Deadpool 3, I don’t see that going over well at all. At present, the film does not have an official release date.