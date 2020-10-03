Did Trump know he had COVID-19 before traveling to NJ event?

A news conference held outside the hospital where President Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19 managed to create more confusion than clarity when doctors suggested that the president may have known he was sick as early as Wednesday, days before he informed the public in a middle-of-the-night post on Twitter.

The rosy picture of Trump's condition as painted by doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was also cast into some doubt by White House officials who afterward told the press that the president's condition had been "very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," the New York Times reported.

Since Thursday, when presidential senior advisor Hope Hicks announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus after feeling sick, there has been a whirlwind of announcements reporting that other advisors and confidantes to the president — including former counsel Kellyanne Conway on Friday and former Gov. Chris Christie on Saturday — had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump made his announcement on Twitter before 1 a.m. Friday, hours after attending a political fundraiser at his golf course in Bedminster.

