Did You Know About This Adorable Blue Berry Field in Lacey Township, NJ
To my surprise, it's right along rt. 9...right before the Walmart in Lanoka Harbor, depending if you're going north or south.
I did see a tent there before but I never thought about it. Today I'm glad I turned to the right, right into the drive-way of the blueberry patch.
It's literally called U Pick Blueberries.
They provide the buckets only. There are no public bathrooms but there is a port-a-potty. Pets are not allowed and a friendly reminder sunscreen and bug spray is advised.
According to their Facebook page, the 2022 season just began this weekend. Hours for blueberry picking are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 am - 3 pm and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8 am - 4pm. U Pick Blueberries only accepts cash only and it's $3 per pound.
U Pick Blueberries is located at 611 Rt. 9 in Lanoka Harbor. The key to picking good blueberries - pick the ripest of the bunch and their coloring should be a greyish blue.
Blueberry picking season in New Jersey is the end of June to the end of July. Weather permitting you could still pick a good bunch in the beginning of August.
Blueberry picking is a lot of fun for the whole family. I will tell you it gets hot out there, so maybe a little fan around your neck would cool you off and a bottle of water. Bring some water with you, have fun.
We had so much fun this past weekend. The blueberries were fresh, big, and delicious. I promise you your family will have a lot of fun and so close to home.
Incase you missed it, just like me:
U Pick Blueberries in Lacey Township
