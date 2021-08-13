Do You Agree? Top Sounds Of Summer At The Jersey Shore

The summer season always brings a smile to my face. As I age, the warmer weather is also rather comforting to my body. Some would argue the Jersey Shore weather tends to get too hot. When it comes to the humidity, I would agree. But I would take a warm climate over a cold climate every day of the week.

The really nice thing about living at the shore is the many options we have to not only cool off but have tons of fun. Sure, you can invite your family, friends, or co-worker and indulge in the many pleasures afforded us. Sometimes though, just being and observing by oneself comes with a level of enjoyment.

As an avid hiker, I enjoy nature’s beauty in the woods. As I walk the trails, my sense of smell and hearing becomes intensely sensitive. Not to mention the level of tolerance I build with the numerous bug bites along the way. Specifically, my ability to hear sounds further in the distance, during my quiet and peaceful walks, is fascinating.

I have a familiar statement I make upon noticing how quiet it becomes deep into the trees. “Do you hear that?” The response from my fellow hikers is, “no”. I then follow up with, “exactly”. The point being, sometimes the sound of nothing is just as beautiful and enjoyable as the sound of something.

One of the highlights of my summer at the Jersey Shore is the sounds the season produces. If you really stop and think about it, there are so many audible delights we take for granted. I bet if they were no longer there, we would miss them terribly. Some eventually go away as we move into the colder weather. Only to make their return year after year.

I asked on the 105.7 The Hawk Facebook page to list The Best Sounds of Summer at the Jersey Shore. Scroll down for results.

First, here is a list of my favorite “Sounds Of Summer”.

FAV SOUNDS AT THE JERSEY SHORE

Here are the results from Facebook. (Some are really funny)

TOP SOUNDS AT THE JERSEY SHORE

Plenty of amazing sights to see at the Jersey Shore too...

