St. Gregory the Great 2024 Carnival Kicks Off June 17th in Hamilton, NJ
It's almost that time of year again.
It's so exciting. It's a sure sign that school is ending and summer is beginning.
St. Gregory the Great in Hamilton has announced its annual carnival.
St. Gregory the Great Carnival in Hamilton, NJ is June 17-22, 2024
The 45th annual St. Gregory The Great Family Carnival will kick off Monday, June 17th and run through Saturday, June 22nd on the church/school grounds on Nottingham Way.
The popular community event welcomes thousands of families from all over to have so much fun going on rides, playing games, watching fireworks, enjoying tons of carnival food and sweet treats & more.
There will be a Super 50/50 at St. Gregory the Great Carnival
Once again this year there will be a Super 50/50 where you have a chance to win some big money. Don't miss out.
There will be two fireworks nights, Tuesday (June 18) and Saturday (June 22), plenty of vendors and entertainment each night. Dan the Balloon Man will be there Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
I don't know about you, but when the big banner goes up across Nottingham Way saying the carnival is coming soon, I get so excited. It's such a great tradition.
Bring your family and friends. It's a fun way to make memories together.
Sponsorships opportunities available until June 10, 2024
If you're interested in being a sponsor of this fabulous local event, there are 11 sponsorship levels. The deadline to become a sponsor is June 10, 2024. Click here for more details.
Save the dates. Come one, come all to the 45th annual St. Greg's carnival happening June 17 - 22.
The hours will be Monday - Friday 6pm - 11pm. Saturday 12pm - 5pm and 6pm - 11pm.
St. Gregory the Great is located at 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
