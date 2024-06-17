The fun starts tonight.

Gather all of your family, friends, and neighbors and head to the annual St. Gregory the Great Carnival in Hamilton Township.

St. Gregory the Great Family Carnival is June 17-22

It's the 45th annual family carnival and it's sure to be a good time. It runs from Monday, June 17-22nd.

Whenever I see that sign go up across Nottingham Way announcing the carnival is coming, I get so excited. It's old-fashioned carnival fun. Plus, it's a sure sign that summer is near.

The carnival is open Monday - Friday from 6 - 11pm. On Saturday, the rides will open at noon.

Look for the Ferris Wheel and other classic carnival rides, games, food, and more. There will be a drone light show on Thursday and Dan the Balloon Man will be strolling around.

Fireworks nights are Tuesday and Saturday at 9pm

Make sure to stay for the fireworks. The two fireworks nights are scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th and Saturday, June 22nd. Look up to the sky at 9pm both nights.

Super 50/50 jackpot is over $25,000

Have you heard about the Super 50/50? If you haven't, you need to get in on this. This isn't your ordinary 50/50, this is a super-sized 50/50. Right now, the jackpot is over $25,000. Wow.

Tickets for the Super 50/50 are only $5 each. The drawing will be on Saturday, June 22nd, so there's plenty of time to get that jackpot even higher. Good luck.

I love this community tradition. It's a great way to catch up with friends and neighbors and have some fun.

Don't miss out. The St. Gregory the Great 45th Annual Family Carnival will be June 17th -22nd.

St. Gregory the Great is located at 4620 Nottingham Way in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County).