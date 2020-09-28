Doc Rivers Potentially Heading to the Philadelphia 76ers

Breaking news! Doc Rivers is out as the head coach of the LA Clippers and word on the street is that the Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to him in regards to their head coach openings.

The Clippers had a very disappointing end to their season. They just blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets, and as a result wee eliminated from the Western Conference Semifinals. According to TMZ, this resulted in chaos and friction among the team. Paul George was said to have had a blow out with some of his teammates.

Rivers posted a statement on social media saying, "While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won't be able to see them all through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support."

As you know, Brett Brown was just released as the sixers head coach after also ending their season after a 4-0 loss to the Celtics in the playoffs. According to The Undefeated, The New Orleans Pelicans and the Sixers have already reached out to Rivers about filling the role of head coach for their organizations. Marc J Spears, Senior NBA writer at ESPN’s The Undefeated, tweeted out about the potential hiring.

Hiring Doc Rivers would be a great move for Philly, and social media users are already on board with the idea. We shall see!