MEDFORD — An 8-year-old coonhound missing from its foster family for a week was rescued from a drain pipe in this Burlington County township early Sunday, and those who saved the dog said it likely would not have survived one more day without food or water in the midst of the current heat wave.

The dog, named Dylan, is now being treated at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, according to 6ABC Action News, and will be adopted into a forever home upon release.

By the time the nine-hour rescue effort concluded around 1 a.m. Sunday, 6ABC reported, Dylan had a 104-degree fever, had sustained paw and elbow burns, and was covered in ticks.

Get our free mobile app

The dog may have to undergo surgery for a deep elbow laceration, officials told 6ABC.

A neighbor was the first to hear Dylan barking, and subsequently a collaborative effort by police, fire, and utility crews finally freed the animal.

A representative from the Southern New Jersey Humane Tracking and Trapping Recovery Group told 6ABC it was "the toughest recovery that we've been involved with."

"It's very unbelievable that he's alive actually," Kathleen Tortu-Bowles said to reporters, joining in the sentiments of others involved in the miraculous rescue.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.