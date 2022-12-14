So far so good with this sweet pup who needed our help!

Remember Lucky the mixed breed pit mix who was found abandonded and severely injured on some train tracks in Montgomery County? It was a heart-breaking story. Lucky was completely unable to walk, and by the looks of things, it was likely due to human cruelty and abuse.

Philly Rescue Angels, a local non-profit organization dedicated to the safety and protection of animals in need, were able to take Lucky in to get him the urgent care and attention he needed. But they needed our help, as the cost for Lucky’s life-saving spinal surgery and recovery expenses would be between $15,000 - $35,000,

Lucky underwent surgery on Friday Dec 2, and now, Philly Rescue Angels has a promising update! He was released from the hospital on Monday and he’s enjoying his foster home life! He’s scooting around and playing and is in good spirits!

As you can see from the video posted by Philly Rescue Angels, he's already semi-walking! Such a survivor!

We’ll be keeping an eye on his continued progress and recovery. He’ll most likely never be able to use his hind legs ever again, but that’s ok! He’ll be able to get around in a doggy wheelchair, with the help of someone who will be able to love and take care of him in a furrever home.

You can still donate to Lucky for his continued recovery:

VENMO: Phillyrescueangels

CASHAPP: $phillyrescueangels

PAYPAL: phillyrescueangels@gmail.com

Lucky is the goodest boy! Hopefully soon he’ll be ready to be put up for adoption!

