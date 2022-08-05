Doja Cat Shaves Off Eyebrows During Live Stream, Reveals Why She Went Bald

Doja Cat took to Instagram live to debut her new hairstyle––or lack there of––and explain what went into her decision to shave her head.

"I was never supposed to have hair," she said.

She explains that she has never enjoyed having hair or having to maintain the upkeep of having hair.

During workouts, as an example, she said that having a wig on would distract her. She said the wig would become "tacky" from the "moisture" of the workout and start to slide until that was all she could focus on.

"I'd put a beanie on top of a wig that's on top of a wig cap that's on top of braids," she said of the workout debacle, eyes widening at the absurdity of the lengths she had to go to.

She continued, "I don't wear my hair out. I don't even wear it natural because I don't feel like it."

She even called having hair a "f---ing nightmare" and said she's "really liking" her shaved head.

"What is the use of having hair if you're not gonna wear it out?" she said. "I'm over it."

Fans flooded the live stream comments with heart eyes and support, and others commented on Twitter.

"She actually suits it a lot and some people freaking out its hair it can grow back," one user said.

Another supported but lamented the loss of her "good hair," saying, "Totally get her, but she had good hair tho."

Meanwhile, many echoed the sentiments of this person's response: "She doesn’t need to explain she can do what she wants."

In the same live, in the spirit of doing what she wants, Doja shaved off her eyebrows as fans watched.

"They don't grow back the same," one fan warned in the comments as she shaved off her left brow.

The impromptu shaving even revealed a beauty mark beneath one of her eyebrows.

Another fan commented, "She going through a phase y'all."

Doja Cat has always been unafraid to be offbeat and spontaneous, though, and it's as much a part of her brand now as her pink wig or her hit songs, so it doesn't seem like too much of a departure from her normal behavior.

As @bestofdoja said on Twitter, "Every style fits Doja Cat."