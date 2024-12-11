Yes, Instagram & Facebook Are Reporting MASSIVE Outages

If you’re trying to refresh your social media feed this afternoon, and it’s not loading: you are not alone.

Meta is reporting “technical issues” which have crippled their brands including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

We first heard about the outages just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, but they appear to be more widespread. The company has acknowledged the outages on X.com saying they are aware of the issues.

“We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” they wrote.

Reports from users about the services being down surged on the website DownDetector.com this afternoon as well. That's a site that tracks reports of down services.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or when the services would resume normal operation.

The good news is that the outage seems to be sporadic for those in our office here. At times, several of us have been able to refresh our feeds.