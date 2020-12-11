Heads up, pizza lovers: Domino's just opened a new location in Pennington, according to Facebook.

With the cold winter coming, it's nice to have another delivery option in the area, and who doesn't love Domino's? The new location is in the same shopping center as Pennington Quality Market, on Route 31 South, next to Great Clips...Suite 19.

The Grand Opening was on Wednesday (December 9th), so make sure you order from this new local business. Even though Domino's is a "chain" restaurant, this local store is owned by a Hamilton family. Let's show them some community support. Reading over the Facebook comments, it seems as if Pennington residents are excited to have a Domino's close by.

Domino's is so much more than pizza. Did you know you can also order chicken, sandwiches, wings, pasta, breads, salads, and dessert? The cinnamon bread twists are the best. Another favorite of mine is the Stuffed Cheesy Bread with spinach and feta. I can't wait to try their new specialty pizza. The Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger pizzas sound amazing.

I've got a great idea....send a friend a pizza for the holidays, or anytime. That would be such a fun surprise.

You can order Carry Out or Delivery. All deliveries are contactless, and all COVID-19 rules and regulations are being followed for your safety and theirs.

To order from the new Pennington Domino's call (609) 281-8000 or click here to place your online order. They always have great deals, you can sign up to earn rewards, and check out their coupons here.