Attention pizza lovers. There's an event in New Jersey on Saturday, June 22nd that you're not going to want to miss.

It's the first ever Jersey Eats: NJ Pizza Festival at Monmouth Park in Oceanport from 12pm - 6pm.

You'll get to enjoy the best pizzas from over 20 of the best pizzerias throughout New Jersey.

You'd better save your appetite.

New Jersey is known for its pizza. I have friends from all over the country who all agree that pizza is best in New Jersey.

close-up of clam pizza on tray HABesen loading...

I'd have to agree. While traveling, it's always hard to find pizza as good as it is at home (I'm a Jersey Girl).

There are so many things to consider when trying to decide what the best pizza is...the crust, cheese, sauce, floppiness, your thick or thin preference...on & on.

Tony Boloney's is one of the pizza places that will be featured at NJ Pizza Festival.

Have you heard of it? NJ.com calls it an over-the-top pizza spot with crazy and unique pizzas.

Check this out. The Log Cabin Creeper Pizza has smoked baby back ribs, honey stout bbq, smoked mutz, smoked ranch, and crispy onion.

It looks so good.

Tony Baloney's has 4 locations, 2 in North Jersey (Hoboken and Jersey City) and 2 in South Jersey (Atlantic City and Margate).

To check out the other vendors, click here.

VIP Entry is available. You'll get an hour head start on everyone else (11am entry).

This is a family friendly event with live music, kids activities, and more.

If Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, the rain date will be the next day, Sunday, June 23rd.

For tickets and more information, click here.

