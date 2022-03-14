Donate Prom Dresses to Princess Prom Project in Hamilton, NJ

If you've kept your old prom dresses for all these years and didn't want to part with them because you made the best memories in them, but, now your closet is getting a little too crowded, I've got the perfect solution. Donate them so others can make fun memories in them too. Proms are back for 2022.

TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville is reporting that Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo's "Princess Prom Project" is back this year too. This will be the 12th year for this wonderful program. DeAngelo has opened his Hamilton Township office so you can donate all of your unwanted Prom dresses so all girls in Mercer and Middlesex counties can have a special dress for their special night. You can shop for one there too.

After 2 years of Prom cancellations because of the pandemic, teens are looking forward to a traditional dance once again this year. Proms can be exciting and fun, but, they're certainly not cheap.

Assemblyman DeAngelo has two daughters that went to proms so he knows the expense. He realized that proms can be a financial strain to some families, so wanted to make it easier on them by offering prom dresses for free.

So, what kinds of dresses are being accepted? All kinds...long, short, sparkling, princess-like, all sizes, clean and in good shape. Handbags, jewelry and accessories are also welcomed, to compliment the dresses.

If you or someone you know would like to shop for a dress please make an appointment by calling (609) 631-7501. Only two other people may accompany the one shopping for the dress and you're asked to wear masks while inside.

The District Office of Wayne P. DeAngelo is conveniently located at 4621 A Nottingham Way in Hamilton Township.

For more information, click here.

You'll Miss These Foods the Most When You Leave New Jersey

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.