Prom Clothing Donations Being Accepted Now in Bristol, PA

It's that time of year once again. Prom season is soon and for many schools in the area, this will be the first time they've had the prom in two years. It's time to have some fun again. Donations are being accepted now in Bristol Borough so all students can go to the prom without it being a financial burden.

Levittown Now is reporting you can donate gently loved prom wear like dresses, suits, dress pants, dress shirts, vests, shoes, accessories like handbags, jewelry, wraps, and more right now at the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library.

The library has partnered with Bristol Borough High School to make sure all who need prom wear gets it and makes memories that will last a lifetime.

I know you probably have some of your old prom dresses still in your closet. I do too. You don't want to part with them because they're a part of your story, but, you can't fit anything else in your closet, right? Me too. Lol. Wouldn't it be nice to donate them so someone else can make great memories in them too?

So, get to cleaning out your closet and make the donations at the Margaret R. Grundy Library anytime from now until March 30, during normal business hours.

Organizers of the collection ask that the items are in good condition. There is a great need for plus, petite, tall, and big and tall sizes.

The library is located at 680 Radcliffe Street in Bristol Borough. Call (215) 788-7891 for more information.

Please help these students have the best prom ever.

Thank you.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: