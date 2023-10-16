Evacuations Ordered in Parts of Doylestown, Pa on Monday Morning

Some residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes this morning (Monday, October 16).

The evacuation orders come following an overturned tractor-trailer. There are hazmat concerns about propane in the immediate area.

Residents near Ferry Road and Old Iron Hill Road are advised to evacuate, as of 11 am on Monday, police say. The radius is about 2,000 feet surrounding the crash scene.

Here's a map of the immediate area:

"An overturned propane truck has created a hazardous situation in the area, and your safety is paramount," Doylestown Police said on Monday. "We appreciate your cooperation in this emergency. Please share this information with your neighbors, friends, and family in the affected area.

This story will be updated with the latest information.