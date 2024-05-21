You don't have to wait for Valentine's Day to enjoy a romantic restaurant, they're open all year long.

If you're in a romantic mood and like a little candlelight, soft music, cute cocktails, and beautiful scenery, you've got to check out the Yelp list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2024.

couple having romantic dinner LightFieldStudios loading...

Italian restaurants seem to dominate the list. Nothing says romance like sharing spaghetti and meatballs (Lady & the Tramp style).

Seafood spots are also popular and ranked high. Sushi is romantic, isn't it?

What Yelp did was look at restaurants with a lot of reviews that used the words "romantic," "date night" or "valentine" and deemed them as the most romantic restaurants.

Get our free mobile app

I took a look at the list with a date night in mind for me and my husband and came across a local-ish spot for us.

I was so excited to see a Bucks County, PA restaurant getting lots of love from diners.

Landing at #17 is Honey in Doylestown. Congratulations.

Google Google loading...

It has 4 1/2 stars out of 5 on Yelp and plenty of positive reviews.

It's a tapas place. Sharing small plates is the perfect vibe for a romantic dinner.

Isn't it so cute? In the nice weather, there is outdoor seating. It's small, so intimate. I've never been, but. it's now on my dining bucket list.

Google Google loading...

Doylestown is an adorable town as well, with lots of little shops, other restaurants, and an old-fashioned theater, The County Theater. I love the vibe in that town.

Google Google loading...

To check out the rest of the list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants 2024, click here.

Enjoy.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz