Locals have watched the progress in the Doylestown Shopping Center for over a year in anticipation of the grand opening.

It's located where the old Bon Ton department store was, which closed for good back in 2018.

I told you back in April of 2023 that Target was confirmed to be coming to Doylestown.

Drumroll please...the big day is Sunday, July 21.

The Target website revealed this new location, which is the 78th Target store in Pennsylvania, will feature a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks, and an Ulta Beauty.

There will be a drive-up, order pick up, and same-day delivery for your convenience.

It will be open 7 days a week: Monday - Friday 7am - 11pm, Saturday - Sunday, 8am - 11pm.

The new Target in Doylestown is located in the Doylestown Shopping Center, 456 North Main Street.

Target joins Acme, Staples, Plant Fitness, and Famous Footwear in the shopping center.

Restaurants Turning Point, Wendy's, a stand alone Starbucks (which is staying open), and Bacco Italian Bistro are in the shopping center as well.

