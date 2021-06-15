Doylestown Plane Crash – Pilot Killed in Buckingham Township Crash on Tuesday

NBC 10

A small plane crashed in the backyards of some homes on Charter Club Drive in Doylestown, PA on Monday morning.

The pilot was killed in the accident, according to initial reports from both NBC10 and 6ABC. Buckingham Township Police have since confirmed the news this afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The pilot was the only person on board the single engine plane, police said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

The plane crashed down around 10:30 on Tuesday on the 3800 block of Charter Club Drive -- which is a heavily wooded area near Cold Spring Creamery Road.

Nobody was injured on the ground, police say, but the pilot's identity has not been released yet (pending notification of kin).

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Chopper footage from NBC10 (and other networks in the area) show a blue tarp covering the plane.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Doylestown, newsletter, plane crash
Categories: Articles, Bucks County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top