Doylestown Plane Crash – Pilot Killed in Buckingham Township Crash on Tuesday

A small plane crashed in the backyards of some homes on Charter Club Drive in Doylestown, PA on Monday morning.

The pilot was killed in the accident, according to initial reports from both NBC10 and 6ABC. Buckingham Township Police have since confirmed the news this afternoon.

The pilot was the only person on board the single engine plane, police said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

The plane crashed down around 10:30 on Tuesday on the 3800 block of Charter Club Drive -- which is a heavily wooded area near Cold Spring Creamery Road.

Nobody was injured on the ground, police say, but the pilot's identity has not been released yet (pending notification of kin).

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Chopper footage from NBC10 (and other networks in the area) show a blue tarp covering the plane.