Drake Delays New Certified Lover Boy Album Again

The wait for Drake's forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album is going to continue longer than fans expected.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 20), the 6ix God used his Instagram account to tell the world that his new LP—the one he said he'd be dropping this month—won't be arriving at any point in January.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in a post on his IG story. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

@champagnepapi via Instagram

Drake had originally said his new album would be coming last summer, but after that didn't materialize, he changed course. This past fall, he said he'd be dropping the album in January, but now that won't happen.

Besides the first single, the Lil Durk-assisted "Laugh Now Cry Later," not too much is known about Drizzy's forthcoming LP. However, he did offer up a take on how his fans would feel about the project.

In an Instagram exchange with his father Dennis Graham, Drake said he thought people would hate on his new project.

"They hated on views just like they will CLB but it's music to evolve to," Drizzy said to his dad, who was telling the rapper about how much he liked Drizzy's Views album.

People will have to just wait and see.