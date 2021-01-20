Dunkin’ Introduces Salads To Their Menu

Nothing for respect for MY coffee chain of choice! I tell you guys all the time that Dunkin’ is the superior coffee chain, though some people might not agree. They’re cheaper and they satisfy my sweet tooth every time! Now ,they are getting ready to add something else to the menu. Dunkin’ is getting ready to introduce salads to their menu!

According to nj.com, Dunkin’ has decided they are going to add something completely new to their menus; salads! Hold your horses, because they will not be offering this in every location. I think the best part is that they are going to be testing this very close to home! They are partnering with Farmer’s Fridge to add some new healthy options to their growing menu.

The first new option is obviously a salas, which will include Greek salads. According to nj.com, they are also trying out some other healthy food options such as burrito bowls, pesto pasta, greek yogurt with berries and granola, apple cinnamon oats and pineapple coconut chia pudding among other things.

This new program, which is just a pilot program, will last for about 3 months. Some of the New Jersey locations that will offer the new items are located at 2639 Morris Ave. in Union, 323 North Ave. in Garwood and 315 Central Ave. in Clark.

I think this is a fantastic idea! You have to consider the fact that their biggest competitor, Starbucks, offers a ton of healthy options. I was honestly surprised when Dunkin’ introduced their beyond meat options.

