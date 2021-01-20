Amazon warehouse in NJ temporarily shuts after fire

Smoke from a fire at the Amazon warehouse in Cranbury (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news)

Amazon says their fulfilment center in Cranbury is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon after a smoky fire sent workers out of the building late Tuesday night.

Orders have been redirected to other sites so customers will not be impacted, according to the company.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a cause of the fire.

MidJersey.news was first to report on the fire.

