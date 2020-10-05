Drake Surprises Teen Battling Cancer With Birthday Video: Watch

Drake takes the support of his fans very seriously.

On Saturday (Oct. 3), a woman named Tameka, the mother of a 14-year-old teenager named Zelek Murray, who is currently battling a rare form of brain cancer, shared a video of her son receiving an endearing birthday message from Drizzy, as reported by The Shade Room. The moment took place thanks to Mustafa the Poet, a Canadian singer-songwriter and friend of Drake.

"Zelek, what's up?" Drake begins in the clip. "My brother Mustafa hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you're fighting through. And we both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love, and some admiration and respect. I can't imagine how tough you have to be and Mustafa let me know you're a fan of mine. Well, I'm a fan of you. I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell you have a lot of heart. So, I just wanna tell you stay strong, I love you and I appreciate you."

Expressing immense gratitude for the Toronto artist's kind gesture, Zelek's mom wrote in an Instagram post, "THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ..... You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly 'HIM'. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL."

Mustafa the Poet shared the video clip of the teen watching the video from his hospital bed on his Instagram Story. Drizzy reposted the clip on his social media as well.

champagnepapi via Instagram

This isn't the first time Drake has reached out to a fan battling an illness. Back in March, the 6 God along with J. Cole and The Weeknd hopped on FaceTime with an 11-year-old named Elijah, who had been fighting cancer for three years. Elijah's cousin captured the moments, which took place just before the young boy's passing.

In 2012, the OVO rhymer surprised an 11-year-old girl in Chicago who was in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

Shout-out to Drake for giving his fans special moments to remember.