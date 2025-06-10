Whether you’re coasting down the Parkway or just heading over to pick up a cheesesteak in flip-flops, the whole “no-shoes-behind-the-wheel” thing can just happen by accident.

Admit it, I know you’ve looked down at your toes at a stoplight and thought, “Should I really be driving like this?”. I remember when I was doing my practice driving with an instructor, they made it a rule that you have to have closed-toe shoes.

From then on, I kind of always felt like I was doing something wrong if I was driving in open-toed shoes. Obviously sometimes you have to do what you have to do, but are there any rules against it?

Is it a smart idea? Is it dangerous? That’s the question that’s kind of been unanswered for me.

So, before you start changing your entire wardrobe this summer, let’s dive into it.

Are There Laws Against Driving in Flip-Flops in Pennsylvania?

Here’s where it gets interesting: in Pennsylvania, there’s no law that says you can’t drive in flip-flops or go barefoot. No statute at all.

As confirmed by multiple sources, there are no laws prohibiting driving barefoot in Pennsylvania.

There are a lot of articles online confirming that it’s not against the law to drive in open-toed shoes or even barefoot, so I’m not sure where this unspoken rule came from.

Just know that you don’t have to stress about this all summer long. You can wear whatever shoes you want when you’re behind the wheel.

