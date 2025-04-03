The Real Reason You’re Seeing Purple Paint in PA

Imagine you’re on a casual walk in Pennsylvania.

Maybe you’re on a weekend getaway, maybe just riding through some of the back roads with the windows down.

Purple Paint Markings in Pennsylvania?

You pull next to a wooden fence or a big tree, and you notice something kind of odd about it. It’s painted with bright purple paint.

At first, you may just think someone was feeling creative and wanted to make the area a bit more colorful, but did you know there’s an actual reason for this?

You may have even encountered this purple paint marking before and didn’t think twice about it.

The next time you encounter something like this, you should know that there’s a message behind the bright purple paint.

What Is Pennsylvania's Purple Paint Law?

Did you know there’s a Purple Paint Law in effect in Pennsylvania?

As of 2020, landowners have been using purple paint to mark the boundaries of their private property.

Usually, people use the classic “No Trespassing” signs, but the idea is that the paint will be more visible and easier for people to notice.

There are parameters to the way you apply the paint, though.

According to PA.gov, the minimum size of the purple markings can be 8 inches long and 1 inch wide, placed between 3 and 5 feet high and no more than 100 feet apart on trees, fences, or posts on your property.

If you ignore these markings, you can face some really serious trespassing charges, which are a third-degree misdemeanor according to the state.

So, if you’re out in Pennsylvania and see purple paint, you want to turn around ASAP!

