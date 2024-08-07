There are so many bizarre laws in the state of Pennsylvania and I swear the crazy ones aren’t even enforced.

Since I’ve done a lot of research about insanely whacky laws in the state of Pennsylvania, it has me questioning everything I do every day. No matter what slightly odd thing I do, I question if there is a whacky Pennsylvania law out there that states that it’s illegal.

If you want to go on a deeper dive into some truly insane Pennsylvania laws, you will get lost investigating for hours. Going down a wormhole of weird laws had me questioning a law regarding driving in Pennsylvania

Is It Illegal To Drive Shirtless in Pennsylvania?

When doing some digging, it turns out it is technically not illegal to drive shirtless in Pennsylvania but it is frowned upon. I feel like this absolutely makes sense because when it's super hot out during the summertime, people are hanging out by their pools and in their yards in their bathing suits all the time!

It’s comparable to driving barefoot, driving in flip-flops, etc. You can’t actually get pulled over and get points on your license or get a ticket, but it’s not necessarily safe to drive while not properly dressed.

READ MORE: This Is Hands Down The Most Bizarre Law in Pennsylvania

If you’re driving around in Pennsylvania this summer, keep yourself safe and avoid any issues by just throwing on a shirt or coverup. I know it’s really hot out there, but take the extra second to throw on that oversized tee before hitting the roads. Be safe out there!