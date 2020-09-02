Dwayne Johnson Reveals Covid-19 Diagnosis

For proof of the coronavirus’ power and reach, look no further than this: Dwayne Johnson and his entire family have all tested positive for Covid-19.

The Rock announced their collective diagnosis on his Instagram account, saying that his “wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, have all tested positive for Covid-19.” He called the virus “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

Although Johnson said the diagnosis was “a real kick in the gut,” especially since everyone in the family became ill, he said that after “two and a half weeks” of rest, they “are on the other end of it.” According to his video, they’re “no longer contagious and, thank God, we are healthy.”

While his two daughters had very mild symptoms, Johnson said he and his wife had a “rough go” with the virus. He claimed they caught the virus from “very close friends” who he “loves and trusts.” He had been “disciplined” and “isolated” — but did spend time with these people. His advice to everyone was this: “Apply even greater discipline to having people over to your house... you still never know.” He encouraged rigorous testing, and committing to wellness and health, and especially doing whatever you can do to boost your immune system.

Here is Johnson’s video about his bout of Covid-19.