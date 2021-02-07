Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet Star in Viral Super Bowl ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Cadillac Commercial, But Where’s Johnny Depp?

Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet star in Cadillac's viral Edward Scissorhands Super Bowl commercial, but where's Johnny Depp?

On Sunday (February 7), Cadillac premiered their new Super Bowl commercial in which Chalamet plays Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward Scissorhands, originally played by Depp in the 1990 film. Ryder reprises her role as Kim, the girlfriend of Edward, now Edgar's mother.

In the clip, Chalamet can be seen sporting Edward's iconic shears for hands while driving the new Cadillac LYRIQ, which features hands-free driving assistance.

Watch the spot below.

"Edward Scissorhands was a movie I adored growing up and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true," Chalamet told Vogue about starring the commercial. "This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting, but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created."

The reactions to the commercial have been mixed, as some fans are happy to see a nod to the cult classic film, while others are upset that Depp doesn't reprise his iconic role in the ad. One of the possible reasons that Depp is not featured in the commercial, however, is because of his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who claims that he abused her.

In November, Depp lost his libel case against a British media outlet after they called him a "wife-beater" in a 2008 article. Days later, Warner Brothers asked him to exit the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film, in which he would have reprised his leading role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Although Depp is not featured in Cadillac's ad, the Super Bowl commercial got the seal of approval from Edward Scissorhands creator Tim Burton.

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” Burton said in a statement. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

