Emmys 2022: The Full List of Winners

The 74th Emmy Awards are in the books. Host Kenan Thompson led the festivities, which honored the best comedies, dramas, limited series, variety series, and TV movies released between June of 2021 and May of this year. The show aired on NBC and the Peacock.

This year’s biggest winners included The White Lotus, which took home the prizes for Best Limited Series, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress in Limited Series, and Best Directing and Writing for a Limited Series as well. Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Best Directing of a Comedy Series. The top prize in the Drama category went to Succession, which also won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Best Writing. Other winners included Hacks, Euphoria, Ozark, The Dropout, Abbott Elementary, and the smash international hit Squid Game, which took home the prizes for Best Directing and Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Here are the full list of nominees and winners, which will be updated live throughout the show...

Best Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso - WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Drama

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession - WINNER
Yellowjackets

Best Limited Series

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus - WINNER

Best Actress, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

Best Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sara Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus - WINNER
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
WIll Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Sahn, The White Lotus

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Best Directing, Comedy Series

Atlanta
Barry
Hacks
The Ms. Pat Show
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso - WINNER

Best Directing, Drama Series

Ozark
Severance
Squid Game - WINNER
Succession
Yellowjackets

Best Directing, Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick
The Dropout
Maid
Station Eleven
The White Lotus - WINNER

Best Writing, Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Barry
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Writing, Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Succession - WINNER
Yellowjackets

Best Writing, Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick
The Dropout
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Station Eleven
The White Lotus - WINNER

Best Writing, Variety

Ali Wong: Don Wong
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel - WINNER
Nicole Byer: BBW
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

