Tuppence a bag? Lady Gaga celebrated wrapping House of Gucci in Italy over the weekend by giving her Italian Little Monsters a flowery send-off.

The sweet moment was captured in a viral tweet published on Monday (May 9) as the pop star exited her hotel in Rome for the last time.

In the clip, a crowd of masked fans cheer in adoration as Mother Monster approaches from a safe distance and playfully, gently tosses a bouquet of pink and yellow tulips onto the ground for them, since COVID precautions and social distancing protocols would have prevented her from personally handing the flowers out safely.

"This video of [Gaga] throwing flowers to her Italian fans like she’s feeding pigeons is sending me," wrote the fan who shared the video.

Watch Gaga toss flowers to her fans below.

In paparazzi photos snapped during the moment, Gaga can also be seen tearfully flashing a peace sign in her elbow-length pink gloves before pulling on her face mask. It's unclear why the actress is crying in the photos, but it's possible that she's emotional about leaving Italy. (Gaga is a proud Italian American.)

SHARKY / GC via Getty Images

The singer will portray Patrizia Gucci opposite Adam Driver as the late Maurizio Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed film about the famed fashion house, which will also star Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.

Based on Sara Gay Forden's 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, House of Gucci is currently slated to hit theaters in the U.S. on November 24.