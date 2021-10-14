Enter to Win Tickets to PopCon X

PopCon X is coming to Toms River's RWJ Barnabas Health Arena next spring.

It's a two-day celebration of music and pop culture featuring performances by JXDN and Rae Sremmurd — featuring Swae Lee. And 20 of pop music's rising acts.

It happens on April 30 and May 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 am at ThePopConX.com, but you can win a pair of tickets from 94.5 PST just by entering to win below.

We'll give away five (5) pairs of tickets! The contest runs through 12:01 am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. 94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!



