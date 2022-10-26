‘Sausage Party’ Is Getting a TV Series

From the creators of the hit animated film Sausage Party comes ... a TV show version of Sausage Party.

The show, dubbed Sausage Party: Foodtopia is currently in production and intended for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. Already confirmed as returning for the show are Seth Rogen (the voice of Frank the sausage), Kristen Wiig (Brenda the hot dog bun), Michael Cera (Barry the sausage), David Krumholtz (Kareem the lavash), and Edward Norton (Sammy the bagel). Among the new actors joining them for the show: Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

Here’s a statement on the show from Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who produced and co-wrote the Sausage Party movie, via Variety:

Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.

The film follows the adventures of a group of sentient foodstuffs who try to escape their fate as our collective dinners. Here is the original film’s trailer:

The joke of Sausage Party was its extremely adult slant on the typical children’s animated entertainment: With loads of adult content and sex amidst the usual tropes of anthropomorphized everyday objects. (An early cut of the film was rated NC-17.) As Rogen and Goldberg’s statement suggests, the content rules for streaming are even more lax than in theaters, so this could potentially be a very good fit for the material.

