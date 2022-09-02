I love when Hollywood comes to our area. Actress Naomi Watts filmed a new movie in Bedminster, according to The Patch.

Did you catch a glimpse of her wandering around Somerset County? I wish I would have known, I would have taken a little road trip. Lol.

The movie is called "Goodnight Mommy." If you're thinking it must be a horror movie with that title, you're right.

Watts plays a mother who underwent plastic surgery and is always in bandages in the Amazon Prime movie. Her two young sons, played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, from Big Little Lies, quickly realize something's up with their mom (or is she their mom?)

The first preview is out and it looks really creepy. Watch.

The barn fire was real, by the way. The movie's producers informed Bedminster Township officials that they were building a barn for the movie with the intention of burning it down. The local fire department (Far Hills - Bedminster Fire Department) helped out and made sure everything went smoothly.

When I was a kid there was a movie filmed in Cranbury, my hometown. It's called IQ. Have you seen it? It's about Albert Einstein's life and work.

Incase you didn't know, Albert Einstein lived at 112 Mercer Street in Princeton from 1935 until his death in 1955.

IQ stars Russell Crowe, Meg Ryan, Susan Sarandon and the late Walter Matthau. I got to meet them all. Watching them film was the coolest experience. The main street in my town was shut down, sets were built, huge cameras moved all around, filming different angles. It was great.

You'll be able to see Watts in Goodnight Mommy soon. It's being released on Prime Video Friday, September 16th.

