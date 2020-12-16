Everything New on Disney Plus in January

Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new stuff in January — but it does have the premiere of the first Marvel Studios TV series, which is also the first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four: WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen and and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the Avengers movies. The show premieres on January 15, with new episodes following every Friday.

Disney+ is also getting another new Marvel series called Marvel Studios: Legends, recapping Wanda and Vision’s storylines prior to WandaVision, four volumes of Star Wars Forces of Destiny, and Toy Story That Time Forgot.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2021:

Friday, January 1

New Library Titles

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Wolverine, The (2013)

Disney+ Originals

Earth to Ned - Episodes 11-20

ABC

Friday, January 8

New Library Titles

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios: Legends - Premiere

Friday, January 15

New Library Titles

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Marvel Studios

Disney+ Originals

WandaVision - Premiere

Friday, January 22

New Library Titles

Wild Uganda

Disney+ Originals

Pixar Popcorn - Premiere

WandaVision - Episode 2

Friday, January 29

New Library Titles

Dinosaurs (s1)

Dinosaurs (s2)

Dinosaurs (s3)

Dinosaurs (s4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

Disney+ Originals

WandaVision - Episode 3