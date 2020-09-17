Everything New on Disney Plus in October

Disney+ has had some quiet months lately, with just a handful of library titles and new originals to promote. That’s not the case in October, which is packed with stuff to watch. Olaf gets a new short called “Once Upon a Snowman,” while the beloved book and film about the origins of NASA, The Right Stuff, becomes a new original series. There’s also the most recent season of The Simpsons, X2, and the new animated series revival of The Rocketeer. And October ends with the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, which will run weekly through the rest of the fall.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October:

Thursday, October 1

New Library Titles

Maleficent

Fox

Friday, October 2

New Library Titles

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Disney+ Originals

Zenimation Extended Edition (Premiere)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 102, “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney - Episode 144, “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True - Episode 308, “Our Solar System”

Friday, October 9

New Library Titles

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

Disney+

Disney+ Originals

The Right Stuff - Episodes 101, 102

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 103, “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True - Episode 309, “Cooking”

One Day At Disney - Episode 145, “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Friday, October 16

New Library Titles

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Disney+

Disney+ Originals

Clouds

The Right Stuff - Episode 103, “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney - Episode 146, “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 104, “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps - Premiere

Weird But True - Episode 310, “Explorers”

Friday, October 23

New Library Titles

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 105, “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman - Premiere

The Big Fib - New Episodes 116 - 130

The Right Stuff - Episode 104, “Advent”

Weird But True - Episode 311, “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney - Episode 147, “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

Friday, October 30

New Library Titles

Disney the Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Lucasfilm

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian - Season Premiere

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 106, “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff - Episode 105, “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True - Episode 312, “Camping”

One Day At Disney - Episode 148, “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”