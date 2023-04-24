The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 3.

Well it was certainly a season on The Mandalorian. A lot changed for our characters since we last saw them on The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorians reunited, they reclaimed Mandalore, Bo-Katan took back the leadership of her people, then she beat Moff Gideon (who was captured by the New Republic, then escaped, then cloned himself, then maybe died, but probably not since nobody really seems to die for long in Star Wars), and Mando and Grogu went off on their own once again to have adventures as freelancers for the New Republic.

That’s what happened. But was any of it any good? Or was this year that Star Wars jumped the shark (or maybe sand worm, in this case). For the answer to that question, check out our full review and discussion of the season below, which features ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Matt Singer in conversation with Pete Fletzer of the Around the Galaxy Star Wars podcast. They discuss what worked on this season, and what didn’t work, and debate whether a show like The Mandalorian defying its fans’ expectations is a good thing or a bad thing. Check out their full conversation below:

READ MORE: Why The Mandalorian Crossed Over Into The Book of Boba Fett

If you liked that video reviewing The Mandalorian Season 3 and debating whether it ias a disappointment, check out more of our videos below, including our look at what’s to come in The Mandalorian Season 4, all the Easter eggs in the season finale of The Mandalorian, and the explanation of Moff Gideon’s master plan. (Sensing a theme here?) Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Mandalorian Season 3 is now available on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.