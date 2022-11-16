It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.

Photo by Saundarya Srinivasan on Unsplash

Esteemed foodie, David Landsel of Food & Wine magazine made the declaration that New Jersey is America's best place to get your pie. That inspired a “pizza trail” so mind-blowing that even deep-dishers have to bow down. Props to Visit New Jersey for developing the pizza trail of dreams.

Photo by Damian Barczak on Unsplash

One of our secrets is that Jersey tomatoes provide the perfect base. We are the third-largest producer of tomatoes in the nation! Of course, our sauce is going to be the best! We really are just showing off with this pizza trail. Get the garlic and crushed pepper ready, let's go.