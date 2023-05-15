We take our pizza very seriously here in New Jersey, so when the Best Pizza in New Jersey is named by Reader's Digest, you should really pay attention.

Looks like I'll be taking a road trip to Jackson Township soon...it's Brooklyn Square Pizza. It's located at 265 South New Prospect Road. There are two other locations in Manalapan and Toms River.

Get our free mobile app

Wow, this Upside Down Square looks incredible, doesn't it? I don't know about you, but, I looove this well-done crust. I can taste the crunch now.

Here's what Reader's Digest said about Brooklyn Square Pizza: "Time to get a little saucy with this Jackson pizza joint's best seller, the Upside Down Square, a Sicilian-style pie absolutely dripping with chunky tomato sauce atop a pillowy crust. Said sauce is a recipe passes down from the owner's Italian grandmother and made with hand-crushed tomatoes for a blend that's not too sweet, not too sour and totally tasty."

Oh my...my mouth is watering. I can't wait to visit.

Brooklyn Square Pizza is so much more than just amazing pizza. There are calzones, paninis, wraps, pasta, baked pasta dishes, cold and hot hero sandwiches, Italian and seafood entrees, desserts...check out the menu here.

Peter Grippo is the owner and vows to make you the same quality Italian food his mother made for him. Italian families know good food!

Actually, the Best Pizza in Every State has been named, not just in New Jersey. Now that summer's almost here, take a little pizza road trip and try a few. I'm always up for some good pizza.

To check out the rest of the states' winning pizza, click here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]