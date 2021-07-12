‘FBoy Island’ Trailer: Yes, This Is a Real Dating Show

Webster’s Dictionary defines a “fboy” as... well, okay Webster’s Dictionary does not define a fboy. But Urban Dictionary does, as “someone who only wants you for your looks, body, and pressures you into sexual activity ... they are ALWAYS hella attractive but try and keep your distance.”

At last, the fboy will get his moment to shine in the sun (topless obviously) with the new HBO Max dating series FBoy Summer. Yes, this is the name of the show. The premise as outline by the show’s trailer, is that three women are on an island looking for love. Half the men vying for their attention are there for love too. (Everyone knows the best place to look for love is on a reality dating show.) The other half, though, are self-proclaimed fboys, and they’re only on the show to win cash. Watch the trailer below:

Finally, a dating show for people who find The Bachelor too authentically romantic! Here is FBoy Island’s official synopsis:

FBOY ISLAND follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig, who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys,’ there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

FBoy Island premieres on HBO Max on July 29.

